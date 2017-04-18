Students organize mud run to benefit MS

The first-ever Mud Run Fun Run 5K may prove to be the dirtiest race in Elk County. St. Marys Area Middle School eighth grade students are organizing the event taking place Saturday, May 6 at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.

