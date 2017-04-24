Straub Brewery among PA Wilds award winners
On Thursday, a diverse group of individuals, groups, organizations, communities and businesses gathered for the Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards banquet. Award winners made significant contributions to help grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and natural tourism in the PA Wilds by marrying economic development and conservation goals.
