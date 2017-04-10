School board approves array of projects
St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors voted to fund multiple projects Monday evening during their board meeting. Among the projects approved were renovations to the high school girls locker room, the high school drafting lab, and the middle school's outdoor classroom, a new high school fitness center addition, replacement of middle school fire alarms and installation of a handicap ramp.
