Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Daily Press

Several teachers from the St. Marys Area School District tested their food prep skills during McTeacher Night held at McDonald's in St. Marys. The annual event is a fundraiser for the St. Marys Area High School DECA Club, a business and marketing organization.

