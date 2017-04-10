'Little Mermaid' musical makes a splash at SMA
Things are a little fishy at St. Marys Area High School with the upcoming performance of the school's musical "The Little Mermaid." The popular Disney movie's catchy upbeat songs of "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Kiss the Girl" are sure to please audiences both young and old alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC