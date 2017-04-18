Gold award project focuses on recycling and reuse
One Girl Scout is working to make others more aware of the various recycling options offered throughout the local area by completing a Recycle and Reuse booklet as part of her gold award project. St. Marys Area High School senior Janae Anderson is currently seeking submissions detailing contact information for businesses and organizations who accept recycled items such as used plastic bags, electronics, plastics, eyeglasses, clothing and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
