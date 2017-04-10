Free parking approved for awareness walk
A request for free parking for a Suicide Awareness Walk was unanimously approved Monday evening by St. Marys City Council. Don and Michele Hockman, organizers of the annual Speak Up! Reach Out! Suicide Awareness Walk, filed the request for the event taking place Saturday, May 20 in downtown St. Marys.
