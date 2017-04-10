Concert Choir of Elk County planning shows

The Concert Choir of Elk County will present "Sing it Again," a night of dinner and song on May 18, 19 and 20 at the Royal Inn in Ridgway. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 11 at the Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe's in Ridgway and Constables in Johnsonburg.

