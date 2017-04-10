Teachers utilizing new technology in classrooms
Several St. Marys Area School District teachers continue to implement emerging technology in their classrooms. A sampling of such programs were demonstrated during Monday evening's SMASD Board of Directors meeting where faculty members presented information they learned at the recent Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, also referred to as PETE & C. The conference was held Feb. 12-15 in Hershey and teachers have already began using new programs and applications in their classrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC