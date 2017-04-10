Teachers utilizing new technology in classrooms

Several St. Marys Area School District teachers continue to implement emerging technology in their classrooms. A sampling of such programs were demonstrated during Monday evening's SMASD Board of Directors meeting where faculty members presented information they learned at the recent Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, also referred to as PETE & C. The conference was held Feb. 12-15 in Hershey and teachers have already began using new programs and applications in their classrooms.

