Teachers utilizing new technology in ...

Teachers utilizing new technology in classrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Daily Press

Several St. Marys Area School District teachers continue to implement emerging technology in their classrooms. A sampling of such programs were demonstrated during Monday evening's SMASD Board of Directors meeting where faculty members presented information they learned at the recent Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, also referred to as PETE & C. The conference was held Feb. 12-15 in Hershey and teachers have already began using new programs and applications in their classrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Marys Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Mar 25 Dirty Neighbor 4
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dumb 1
See all St. Marys Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Marys Forum Now

St. Marys Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Marys Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

St. Marys, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC