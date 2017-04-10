SMAMS earns top prize in video contest
And the award goes toa St. Marys Area Middle School as they claimed the Viewer's Choice award in the first annual "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video awards competition. SMAMS also won an award for Outstanding Creativity for their video featuring Horizon Technology in St. Marys.
