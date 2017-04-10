Parade Committee to meet on Thursday
Anyone who wishes to find out about the parade for the 175th anniversary celebration is welcome to attend the meeting on March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Legion on Center Street. Any group or organization, band or entertainment group who wishes to be in the parade on Sept.
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
