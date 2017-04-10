Mohney to represent city on Chamber b...

Mohney to represent city on Chamber board

Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Daily Press

Earlier this month, St. Marys City Council unanimously approved appointing Councilman Andrew Mohney as a representative of the city on the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. Although the city itself is a Chamber member, this marks the first time the city has had a representative on the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

