Mohney to represent city on Chamber board
Earlier this month, St. Marys City Council unanimously approved appointing Councilman Andrew Mohney as a representative of the city on the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. Although the city itself is a Chamber member, this marks the first time the city has had a representative on the board.
