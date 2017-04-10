Expanded options for sewer bill payment
The City of St. Marys and Farmers National Bank are partnering to make paying sewer bills more convenient for residents. Beginning April 1, sewer bill payments will be accepted at the St. Marys branch of Farmers National Bank located at 10 N. Michael St., St. Marys.
