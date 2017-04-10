DAR honors Good Citizen Award winners

DAR honors Good Citizen Award winners

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Daily Press

The Penn-Elk chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their annual scholarship dinner where they honored four high school seniors from throughout Elk County. Each student in attendance was the winner of their high school's DAR Good Citizens Award which they received based on various qualities they demonstrate as well as an essay entry.

