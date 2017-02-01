Water rates to increase in March

The Board of Governors of the St. Marys Area Water Authority recently approved a rate increase that will go into effect systemwide on March 1. Increased operating costs and capital projects that will upgrade two of the finished water storage tanks in the city's distribution system are the primary reasons for the increase. The increase includes an adjustment to the metered usage; the readiness-to-serve charge, which is a fixed quarterly charge based on water meter size, will not change.

