St. Marys transitions to LED streetlights
St. Marys is getting a little brighter as the city is transitioning to LED streetlights. Travis Skrzypek, deputy director of public works, presented information about the city's streetlight policy and the conversion process from mercury vapor lights to LEDs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC