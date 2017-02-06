St. Marys transitions to LED streetli...

St. Marys transitions to LED streetlights

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Press

St. Marys is getting a little brighter as the city is transitioning to LED streetlights. Travis Skrzypek, deputy director of public works, presented information about the city's streetlight policy and the conversion process from mercury vapor lights to LEDs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Marys Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Feb 2 Yes 3
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
jamie (Aug '13) Oct '16 Jamie Sucks 18
Half of Dominos' employees quit Aug '16 wow sad 1
See all St. Marys Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Marys Forum Now

St. Marys Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Marys Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

St. Marys, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC