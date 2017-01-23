Winterfest taking place Sunday at Kaulmont Park
Families looking to spend some quality time outdoors together are invited to attend Winterfest taking place Sunday at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys. From 1-3 p.m., visitors can participate in various activities including ice skating, snowman building and playing in the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC