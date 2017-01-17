St. Marys Public Library purchases 3-D printer
Weeks after borrowing a 3-D printer to provide area residents with an opportunity to experience the technology, the St. Marys Public Library now has one of its own. Back in November the library borrowed a 3-D printer from its district center in Warren and allowed patrons to request items for printing throughout the month.
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
