SMCES extends 'take a peek' invitation
St. Marys Catholic Elementary School invites parents of children eligible for 2017-2018 preschool and kindergarten classes to come and "take a peek." Please consider visiting a class in session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 or Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9-10 a.m. Please call the school office at 834-4169 to schedule your visit.
