School board takes action on various items

A LERTA application was recently approved for Delaum Road Holdings, LLC for a commercial business specializing in metal recycling by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors. The application was to increase the area of warehousing by constructing a 6,000-square-foot steel building and to increase the office area by 364 square feet for an estimated cost of $300,000.

