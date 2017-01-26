Parker Dam releases February program schedule
Learn how to enjoy this winter sport with the whole family. Learn why the cross-country skis work the way they do, how to get strapped onto the proper-sized equipment, and then go outside to practice turns, falling down, getting back up, and various techniques to get you started.
