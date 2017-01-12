New salon opens doors in St. Marys

Veteran cosmetologist Connie Herbstritt is getting back to her roots as she recently opened a new salon, Be You-tiful. On Friday, Herbstritt celebrated the grand opening of her new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house held from noon to 3 p.m. Herbstritt is accepting new clients at the salon open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until noon on Saturdays.

