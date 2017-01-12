New salon opens doors in St. Marys
Veteran cosmetologist Connie Herbstritt is getting back to her roots as she recently opened a new salon, Be You-tiful. On Friday, Herbstritt celebrated the grand opening of her new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house held from noon to 3 p.m. Herbstritt is accepting new clients at the salon open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until noon on Saturdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC