Elk Co. Council on the Arts to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala

The Elk County Council on the Arts will hold its annual fundraising gala Feb. 11 at the Red Fern in St. Marys. This year's event titled "Singin' in the Rain" will feature entertainment by local artists and a dance performance by April School of Dance.

