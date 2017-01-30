Businesses showcase products, service...

Businesses showcase products, services at expo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Press

The annual Business Expo continues to grow as area businesses utilize the event to showcase their products and services, increase their sales and develop leads. "There is a renewed interest among businesses to get the word out about themselves and they have found the expo has really been instrumental in showcasing their products and services," said John Salter of The River 98.9, a co-sponsor of the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Marys Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
jamie (Aug '13) Oct '16 Jamie Sucks 18
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Sep '16 mtm 2
Half of Dominos' employees quit Aug '16 wow sad 1
See all St. Marys Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Marys Forum Now

St. Marys Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Marys Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

St. Marys, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC