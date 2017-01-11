Annual Membership Meeting of the Hist...

Annual Membership Meeting of the Historical Society

The Annual Membership Meeting of the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 99 Erie Ave. The election of directors will be held at this time.

