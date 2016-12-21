Volunteers requested to help place wreaths
On Saturday, volunteers will gather in cemeteries across the nation to honor veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Included in the 1,200 participating cemeteries is St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, which has been involved in the program for the past eight years due to the efforts of Dolly Wehler of St. Marys, who introduced the program to the area.
