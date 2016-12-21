Trespassing, vandalism incidents cause church to lock its doors
Just days ago, Sacred Heart Church in St. Marys was outfitted with its first ever set of locks. The church will now be locked each evening following incidents of trespassing and vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
|Looking for Musicians
|Jul '16
|Nobember_Rain212
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC