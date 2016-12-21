St. Marys-Opoly: Making a game of St. Marys
Starting in spring 2017 St. Marys residents will be able to "pass go and collect $200" in a new St. Marys-Opoly game. The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling various aspects of the Monopoly style game based on local businesses and the community.
