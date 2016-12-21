Police logs 12-28

Police logs 12-28

Nicholas Nesbitt, 25, of Weedville was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee south on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township, Elk County, when he struck a 2005 Jeep Cherokee driven by John E. Flynn, 41, of Kersey who was stopped to make a left turn. William Bennett, 24, of St. Marys was driving south on Million Dollar Highway in a 2003 Nissan Sentra when he failed to see the accident and struck Nesbitt's vehicle in the rear.

