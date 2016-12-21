Nicholas J. Sinibaldi Christmas Concert set for Dec. 18
The sound of Christmas music will once again fill the air in St. Marys Area High School's Carpin Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 18 when a band comprised of at least 30 musicians takes to the stage for this year's Nicholas J. Sinibaldi Christmas Concert.
