DECA students prepare for state competition

In mid-February, 40 St. Marys Area High School students will venture to Hershey where they will demonstrate their knowledge of business topics as part of the DECA state competition. The students qualified by placing in the top three at the recent District 1 competition held in St. Marys where eight high schools from throughout the region competed including McDowell, DuBois, Venango Vo-Tech, Bradford, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Warren County Career Center.

