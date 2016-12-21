Council approves police contract
A new three-year contract between the City of St. Marys and its police department was approved during Monday's City Council meeting. No major changes were made to the contract which takes effect Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
|Looking for Musicians
|Jul '16
|Nobember_Rain212
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC