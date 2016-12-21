Christmas care packages being sent to troops
Military personnel overseas are having a merrier Christmas this year thanks to the efforts and generosity of Elk County residents. As a way to show support to the nation's military, Melissa Aul of St. Marys recently conducted a collection drive gathering items for care packages she sent to troops stationed overseas as well as those on naval vessels.
