Christmas care packages being sent to troops

Military personnel overseas are having a merrier Christmas this year thanks to the efforts and generosity of Elk County residents. As a way to show support to the nation's military, Melissa Aul of St. Marys recently conducted a collection drive gathering items for care packages she sent to troops stationed overseas as well as those on naval vessels.

