Bear found roaming downtown St. Marys
A male juvenile black bear was spotted Sunday afternoon in downtown St. Marys. The black bear was seen earlier near the Proctor House and is shown in the video perched about 20 ft.
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
|Looking for Musicians
|Jul '16
|Nobember_Rain212
|1
