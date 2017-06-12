Rep. Jordan's Staff in St. Marys
Congressman Jim Jordan's staff will be in St. Marys on Wednesday. Cameron Warner, Rep. Jordan's district director, will be available to meet with constituents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Marys municipal building, located at 101 E. Spring St. in St. Marys.
