Ohio officials seek help identifying dismembered remains

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man whose dismembered and headless remains were found last year in northwest Ohio. The Lima News reports the Mercer County sheriff said Wednesday the death appears to be a homicide because the remains found near Grand Lake St Marys show the man's body was "clearly dismembered."

