2 Arrested, Drug Paraphernalia Found Thanks to Tip
The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two people and found drug paraphernalia after they executed a search warrant at a Rockford residence on Tuesday. According to a news release issued by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports, his deputies and officers of the Celina Police Department working as the Grand Lake Task Force and a member of the Rockford Police Department served a search warrant for the residence after they received an anonymous tip at 7:05 a.m. of possible drug activity at 214 W. Walnut St. Deputies applied for and received a search warrant for the residence with the information that they had, and at 4:44 p.m., the search warrant was issued and served.
