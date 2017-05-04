Onion Fest goes on in rain
Jeffrey Saulton Special to the Times Lisa DuMars, left, and Jon DuMars, owners of the Garden Path in Middlebourne, speak with John Bills at their booth during the annual Sweet Breath of Life Vidalia Onion Festival on Saturday in St. Marys. ST. MARYS - Despite a heavy downpour of rain, the 13th annual Sweet Breath of Life Vidalia Onion Festival went as scheduled Saturday in St. Marys, although somewhat downscaled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning St Mary's residents..Keith Shellhouse i...
|Sat
|Mookie
|1
|april hall (Feb '14)
|May 5
|A REAL friend
|24
|Good Restaurant and Bars
|May 3
|MyNameIsEarl
|3
|Jeremy robinson and Natasha murphy
|May 2
|Funny
|3
|hot chicks at renyolds
|May 2
|Gamechanger
|3
|Anybody know tyler kittle
|Apr 29
|Biggie
|3
|Hey! Did y'all know..
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC