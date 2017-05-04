Onion Fest goes on in rain

Jeffrey Saulton Special to the Times Lisa DuMars, left, and Jon DuMars, owners of the Garden Path in Middlebourne, speak with John Bills at their booth during the annual Sweet Breath of Life Vidalia Onion Festival on Saturday in St. Marys. ST. MARYS - Despite a heavy downpour of rain, the 13th annual Sweet Breath of Life Vidalia Onion Festival went as scheduled Saturday in St. Marys, although somewhat downscaled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.