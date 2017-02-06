Roughriders Play Bryan in Sectional Semifinal
The St. Marys Roughriders , slotted as the No. 6 seed in the Division II Paulding District, will open sectional semifinal play against Bryan at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Leipsic High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Hines
|22 hr
|Single girl
|11
|Kodi Schmidt from Celina
|Sat
|Do me hard
|34
|Does anyone Know Courtney Finley? (Mar '08)
|Feb 3
|Dan88
|6
|Jacob Smith
|Feb 3
|Vitatail
|1
|Chris Prince where are you
|Feb 3
|Vers
|3
|Omni
|Feb 3
|Single girl
|4
|Rachel bigalow
|Feb 2
|Nurse678
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC