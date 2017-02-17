Riders Suffer Another Blowout Defeat

Riders Suffer Another Blowout Defeat

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Evening Leader

Twelve three-pointers, with eight of them coming in the third quarter, amounted to a 30-point advantage for the Redskins in that third stanza in a runaway 71-35 victory Up 14 at the half, 25-11, the Redskins scored 11 straight points, with three treys during that stretch, for a 36-11 advantage with The Riders missed their first five shots of the second half and turned the ball almost as much with three giveaways. A Braeden Dunlap free throw broke Wapakoneta's scoring streak, but St. Marys finished the third with two points and seven turnovers in a nine-possession span.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Marys Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kodi Schmidt from Celina Feb 11 Country Girl 35
Does anyone Know Courtney Finley? (Mar '08) Feb 10 Jessisahoe 7
Tony Hines Feb 9 Single girl 14
Jen archer Feb 8 Curious 1
Jacob Smith Feb 3 Vitatail 1
Chris Prince where are you Feb 3 Vers 3
Omni Feb 3 Single girl 4
See all St. Marys Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Marys Forum Now

St. Marys Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Marys Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

St. Marys, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC