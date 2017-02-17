Riders Suffer Another Blowout Defeat
Twelve three-pointers, with eight of them coming in the third quarter, amounted to a 30-point advantage for the Redskins in that third stanza in a runaway 71-35 victory Up 14 at the half, 25-11, the Redskins scored 11 straight points, with three treys during that stretch, for a 36-11 advantage with The Riders missed their first five shots of the second half and turned the ball almost as much with three giveaways. A Braeden Dunlap free throw broke Wapakoneta's scoring streak, but St. Marys finished the third with two points and seven turnovers in a nine-possession span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodi Schmidt from Celina
|Feb 11
|Country Girl
|35
|Does anyone Know Courtney Finley? (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|Jessisahoe
|7
|Tony Hines
|Feb 9
|Single girl
|14
|Jen archer
|Feb 8
|Curious
|1
|Jacob Smith
|Feb 3
|Vitatail
|1
|Chris Prince where are you
|Feb 3
|Vers
|3
|Omni
|Feb 3
|Single girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC