Riders Suffer Another Blowout Defeat

Twelve three-pointers, with eight of them coming in the third quarter, amounted to a 30-point advantage for the Redskins in that third stanza in a runaway 71-35 victory Up 14 at the half, 25-11, the Redskins scored 11 straight points, with three treys during that stretch, for a 36-11 advantage with The Riders missed their first five shots of the second half and turned the ball almost as much with three giveaways. A Braeden Dunlap free throw broke Wapakoneta's scoring streak, but St. Marys finished the third with two points and seven turnovers in a nine-possession span.

