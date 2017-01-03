Elshoff elected president of state sc...

Elshoff elected president of state school board, Hollister vice president

The state school board has elected member Tess Elshoff as its new president and former governor Nancy Hollister as its vice president. Elshoff had served as vice president for the last two years.

