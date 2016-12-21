Inside Shooting Propels Riders Past Kalida
In the season opener on the road at Fort Jennings, it was the outside shots that propelled them, in their home opener Twenty-four points by Shania Taylor and - despite some struggles in the second half - another double-digit victory as the St. Marys Roughriders defeated Kalida 60-42 St. Marys jumped out to a modest 17-12 first-quarter lead, but scored five straight possessions and made their presence in the paint known very quickly. By the second quarter, the Roughriders bolted to a 37-18 advantage, 15 from Shania Taylor and six assists as St. Marys moved the ball effectively inside the paint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Mobley
|19 hr
|Easye
|2
|Williamsburg Square (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Dan88
|14
|Jessica hall
|Dec 21
|Iknowher
|4
|Brian Ward
|Dec 17
|Duck it
|1
|Where is Spencer Hawkins
|Dec 17
|Tight end
|1
|Chris Prince
|Dec 17
|sassy
|1
|David Parker (Feb '15)
|Dec 17
|Hott_n_sassy
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC