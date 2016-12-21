Inside Shooting Propels Riders Past Kalida

In the season opener on the road at Fort Jennings, it was the outside shots that propelled them, in their home opener Twenty-four points by Shania Taylor and - despite some struggles in the second half - another double-digit victory as the St. Marys Roughriders defeated Kalida 60-42 St. Marys jumped out to a modest 17-12 first-quarter lead, but scored five straight possessions and made their presence in the paint known very quickly. By the second quarter, the Roughriders bolted to a 37-18 advantage, 15 from Shania Taylor and six assists as St. Marys moved the ball effectively inside the paint.

