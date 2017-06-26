St. Johnsbury man charged with weeken...

St. Johnsbury man charged with weekend crime spree

A 19 year-old St. Johnsbury man faced a slew of charges in Caledonia court Monday following a crime spree early Saturday. Police say Derek Bristol broke into a St. Johnsbury convenience store with a stolen car, stole some items, and then led police on a high-speed chase.

