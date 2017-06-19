Police: Pair use stolen car to smash ...

Police: Pair use stolen car to smash into store

Two people are behind bars Sunday morning, accused of stealing a car and using it to smash into a convenience store. Vermont State Police say about 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Center Towner Convenience store in St. Johnsbury and found the glass door smashed in.

