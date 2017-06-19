More
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining forces with other AGs from across the country in an investigation into drug companies. The investigation is still underway so Donovan offered few details, but he says he's looking into allegations of unlawful behavior in the sale and marketing of prescription opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC