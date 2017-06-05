Family of assault victim settles out of court
The family of a man who was seriously injured by a mentally ill man has settled its case against the family of Evan Rapoza, who committed the assault. "There has been a settlement that was reached in out-of-court mediation," said Richard Cassidy, an attorney who represents the family of Michael Kuligoski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC