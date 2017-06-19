Do You Live in One of the Safest - or Most Dangerous - States?
If you're the kind of person who looks both ways twice before you cross the street, takes notes during preflight safety demonstrations, and is the emergency contact for just about everyone you know, then you might want to consider moving to Vermont. For the second year in a row, the Green Mountain State was ranked the safest state in the nation, according to a recent report from WalletHub.
