Derby elk roundup continues

Derby elk roundup continues

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home. Commissioner Louis Porter says another elk was captured, and one was shot by its owner or one of his workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Johnsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16) Sep '16 DrN 1
Vtel (Sep '15) Sep '15 Kirby 1
David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15) Apr '15 Wondering 1
What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15) Jan '15 Curious 2
News If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14) Jan '15 Jaimie 9
brandon jackson (Jan '15) Jan '15 brian 1
News State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Elmer_J_Fudd 1
See all St. Johnsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now

St. Johnsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Johnsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

St. Johnsbury, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC