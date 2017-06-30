Derby elk roundup continues
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home. Commissioner Louis Porter says another elk was captured, and one was shot by its owner or one of his workers.
