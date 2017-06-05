Police arrest alleged car thieves in ...

Police arrest alleged car thieves in St. Johnsbury

Thursday May 25 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Coughlin of Burke and Heather Megaro of Newark stole a car from Seth's Auto in St. Johnsbury, but then it broke down. They were caught hitchhiking Thursday morning on Route 5 and will be in court next month to face several charges.

