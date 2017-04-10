Vt. lawmakers warned of threat to email system
Rep. Mitzi Johnson told WCAX News there has not been any breach, just a threat from a foreign entity. She said legislators are being asked to change their passwords and not to open any attachments from senders they don't know.
